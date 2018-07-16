T.J. Lavin Reveals He Nearly Drowned While Filming The Challenge Just Months After 2010 Coma

In 2010, reality star T.J. Lavin crashed on his BMX bike, leaving him in a coma and clinging to life. Then, he revealed on Saturday, he nearly drowned just a few months later while filming MTV’s The Challenge.

While speaking to Las Vegas radio show Flip The Strip, Lavin recalled traveling to Costa Rica to film The Challenge, which he’s hosted for 22 seasons. Considering he was just a few months removed from the accident and a subsequent brain injury, Lavin admitted that he’s still to this day “pretty blurry” about that time in his life.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

From what he remembers, though, Lavin said he decided to go for a swim during a break in production.

“I almost drowned out there. There’s a nasty undertow, and I went out into the ocean like nothing, like I was good, and I was like, no problem. I’m just going to go out here and go swimming,” he said. “Before I knew it I was like 100 yards off the coast.”

A friend was also in the water when he noticed the MTV host struggling.

“He was surfing and he grabbed his surfboard and rushed out there and got me,” Lavin said. “He was like, ‘You’re way far out here, bro,’ and I was like, ‘I couldn’t get back in.’ … We rode the surfboard together into the shore and we kind of just had to go wherever we could, and it ended up in the rocks. It was just a mess. That’s the only thing I remember from Costa Rica.”

Lavin, ever the adrenaline junkie, then joked, “These things come in threes, so now I’m still waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.