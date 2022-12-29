T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Spent the Holidays Together' and Are 'Not Hiding Anything,' Says Source

The GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors's off-air romance first became public in November

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on December 29, 2022
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are moving forward with their relationship, a source tells PEOPLE.

The source says that the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors "are in love" and are okay with putting their budding romance out in the open.

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to," the source explains.

The GMA3 co-anchors first sparked dating rumors in late November after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, shut down their respective Instagram accounts.

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news days later during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know earlier this month. Holmes and Robach were taken off air on Dec. 5 and remain on hiatus as ABC investigates their relationship.

Both co-anchors wed their spouses in 2010; Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig.

According to public court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage on Thursday. The source tells PEOPLE that Holmes "told some people he was unhappy in his marriage and had been for awhile" before filing for divorce.

The status of Holmes' marriage remains unclear but a source previously told PEOPLE that she and Shue separated in August.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source

The source said the two began dating only after they each split from their respective spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

