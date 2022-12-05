T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Placed on Hiatus on 'GMA3' amid Romance Scandal

Photos of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach holding hands and on vacation surfaced online last week

By
Published on December 5, 2022 11:58 AM

GMA3: What You Need To Know is tapping new anchors after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance scandal.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that both Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, will be temporarily removed from the news series following news of their workplace relationship.

"GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention," an insider says. "So, for the time being, they're going to be off the air."

ABC News President Kim Godwin shared the news with staff on Monday morning.

"During the routine 9 a.m. editorial call, Kim Godwin said she wanted to address the internal and external distraction between two colleagues," a source says.

"This wasn't a special call and it happens every day and she took that time to address the situation to the staff," the source continues. "She said even though this isn't a violation of policy, she took time to think about it and wanted to work through what was best and for now, they've decided to take TJ and Amy off the air while they figure things out. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will host GMA3 today, but it's likely to vary over the week."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

It's unclear if the change of hosts will be permanent — or a temporary solution until backlash surrounding Robach and Holmes' relationship dies down.

Last week, photos of Holmes and Robach on vacation surfaced, as well as photos of them out for drinks and holding hands in the back of a car. At the time the photos were released, neither Holmes nor Robach had announced a divorce from their respective spouses.

On Monday, there was still no official clarification on the status of Holmes or Robach's marriage from either party.

GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 10/5/21 - Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE that both married couples split in August, leading to a romance between the longtime co-workers and friends.

Another source added, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The second insider also said that Holmes and Robach "had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month."

Though they weren't hiding their connection, Robach and Holmes did upset some of their GMA-sphere co-workers. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," a third insider said. "They were flirtatious."

Holmes still appears to be legally married to Marilee Fiebig, and Robach appears to be legally married to Andrew Shue. But Robach and Shue sold their joint New York City home in November.

PEOPLE reached out to Holmes, Robach and ABC for comment on the staffing decision.

