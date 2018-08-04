It’s over for Travis Wall and Dom Palange.



The So You Think You Can Dance choreographer announced in an Instagram post Friday that he and his fiancé, UCLA gymnastics coach Palange, have split.

“As the dust settles, there are so many great memories to hold on to,” Wall, 30, captioned a photo of the pair.

“I will never forget us, but in this moment in time, us is no longer him and I forever,” he continued. “Please respect our privacy during this transition.”



In honor of their seventh anniversary in March, Palange shared a cuddly photo of the duo to Instagram.

“To 7 more years of not killing each other and many other important things over the years like getting in good enough shape for instagram, not making poor style choices as often, driving nice cars, buying expensive cheese, and taking trips to Italy…. you know, the stuff that matters,” he wrote.

The SYTYCD choreographer proposed to Palange back in March 2016 on the couple’s fifth anniversary.

“He said ‘yes!’ I met the love of my life, Dom Palange, five years ago, and my life is forever changed,” Wall told E! News. “I’ve had the ring for two years and have been waiting for the perfect moment.”

Wall is known for being a runner-up on the second season of SYTYCD as well as a choreographer on the show. He won an outstanding choreography Emmy Award in 2015 and 2017 and is nominated this year for outstanding choreography.

