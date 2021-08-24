"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," the dancer's rep said in a statement

So You Think You Can Dance Star Serge Onik Dead at 33: 'This Is a Sad Day'

Serge Onik, a professional dancer who competed in season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was 33.

Onik's rep, Jim Keith of the Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement to Entertainment Weekly Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," Keith said. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole."

Further details about Onik's death have not been released.

Keith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Serge Onik Serge Onik | Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Onik, who was born in Ukraine before his family moved to the United States when he was 3, competed in SYTYCD season 11. He made it to the Top 10 before he was eliminated.

The reality competition show launched his professional dancing career, however, and Onik went on to appear on Dancing with the Stars, several TV series, stage shows and music videos. He also taught dance classes.

Most recently, he danced in the ensemble for In the Heights, an achievement he was proud of.

"I mean it's for literally 2 seconds but I've never been more honored to be part of a project, for a few reasons," he shared on Instagram in June. Onik appears briefly next to star Melissa Barrera in a scene in which she is leaving a subway station.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It's such a privilege to be part of a movie that represents the cultures and peoples and dance genre that basically raised me and I owe my whole everything to," Onik added in part.

Fellow pro dancer Elena Grinenko mourned Onik's death with an Instagram post on Tuesday.