'SYTYCD' 's Tiffany Maher Marries Entrepreneur Kyle Spence in 'Elegant and Timeless' Ceremony

So You Think You Can Dance and Hit the Floor alum Tiffany Maher is married!

The choreographer wed entrepreneur Kyle Spence at the Bahia Mar resort by Hilton off the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday, in an intimate and private ceremony surrounded by 250 of their closest friends and family members.

"I just wanted it to be beautiful, elegant, [and] a magical night," Maher, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I wanted everyone to have the best time. Our ceremony area was on the intercostal. It's beautiful because I love water, so it's just looking out at the water."

"I really just wanted it to feel magical in there," she adds.

Samantha Farmer Photography

The couple met during the pandemic while serving in the bridal party for a mutual friend's wedding. At the time, dating was the furthest thing from Maher's mind.

"One thing that I always struggled with was relationships and he literally came at a time when I was not looking," shares Maher, who competed on season 9 of SYTYCD. "What's funny is, the girl that I did Hit the Floor with, who we met at her wedding, she had told me about him in 2017. But at that point, it was a point in my life where I was like, 'I don't want to hear a guy's name,' and then fast forward, it's August 2020 and I'm going to this wedding and he was the best man. I was a bridesmaid, and ever since that wedding, we've just been together and now it's our wedding time. It's just crazy."

Spence, 32, proposed in front of a Christmas tree just about a year ago in Delray Beach on Maher's father's birthday, which inspired the pair to get married around the same time of year.

"We both love the holidays," Maher shares. "The hotel naturally has that holiday spirit and energy in it, without even bringing in the flowers and candles. A big thing for Kyle is, he's a boy, so he just wants everyone to have a good time. We were so excited to be surrounded by our family, our closest friends, and it's just so surreal that all of our people were in one room because that's the only time that will ever happen. I really tried to soak it all in and take in every moment."

Samantha Farmer Photography

The two foodies wanted to make sure their guests ate well, serving everything from fine meats and cheeses to pizza at their after-party. They even made sure the dessert really stood out for those in the holiday spirit.

"We did a huge five-tier wedding cake," Maher says. "We also had a huge dessert table with a lot of things — mini cupcakes, black and white cookies, chocolate chip cookies, Christmas cookies, peppermint bark, different chocolates, cannoli. A lot of different things."

The couple decorated with loads of candles and white flowers with touches of green and gold, but with Maher's dance background, the musical moments were most important to her.

"I actually edited all of the music for all of the dances, which is ridiculous," shares Maher, who worked with 10-piece band Remix. "I had to edit every single [song]. The mother/son dance, I edited the father/daughter dance, our first dance. I just wanted to make sure it had the best parts of the song with the best lyrics."

As for their attire, the groom wore a traditional black tux he picked out on his own from Indochino, which matched Maher's traditional wedding look.

Samantha Farmer Photography

"That was a really hard thing for me to find," Maher says of her Elysee dress. "It wasn't the typical, you try on the first dress and say yes to the dress. I definitely went to a ton of stores. I ended up getting it from this place in Miami. I wore my hair down, just so that when I look back, it's me. I didn't do anything for the first time that day."

The Florida-based couple's special day was put together by Briana Dimascio of Beventi Consulting, who made sure every detail came together beautifully.

"We had two cool sparks at the ceremony with bubbles," the dancer says. "And as we walked back down the aisle, bubbles, cool sparks, and flower petals being thrown. During our first dance, cold sparks were going off."

Samantha Farmer Photography

Now, officially husband and wife, Maher and Spence couldn't be more excited to begin their next chapter together as they head off on their honeymoon.

"We're actually going to the Maldives and then on the way home, we're stopping in Dubai for three days," Maher shares. "We're going to be away for the holidays, but we figure with my schedule, if we don't go now, we might not ever go."

"We're staying in one of those tiki huts, we're going to ride camels in the desert in Dubai and we're going to eat at this restaurant that's in the sky," she adds. "We're a COVID couple, so there was really no traveling. This is our first trip out of the country together."