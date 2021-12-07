Sylvester Stallone Set for First Lead TV Role in New Series from Yellowstone Creator

The mob drama is the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and showrunner Terence Winter, who wrote The Sopranos , The Wolf of Wall Street and Boardwalk Empire. The series will be produced by 101 Studios, the company behind Sheridan's universe of series, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege," 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser said. "And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story."