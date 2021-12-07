Sylvester Stallone Set for First Lead TV Role in New Series from Yellowstone Creator
The acting gig will mark Stallone's first lead television role
Sylvester Stallone is getting comfortable on the small screen.
The Rocky star has signed on to lead the upcoming Paramount+ mob drama Kansas City, Deadline reported. After a successful film career and multiple guest roles on well-known shows, the role will mark Stallone's first major lead television series.
According to Deadline, the actor will play Sal, a mobster from New York City. Sal is expected to organize a rebirth of the mafia in Kansas City, Missouri, a strait-laced middle-America town.
The mob drama is the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and showrunner Terence Winter, who wrote The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street and Boardwalk Empire. The series will be produced by 101 Studios, the company behind Sheridan's universe of series, and MTV Entertainment Studios.
"Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege," 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser said. "And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story."
Stallone last appeared on the small screen in a guest role on season 2 of NBC's This Is Us.
He is also currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to premiere in 2023, according to IMDB. His film The Expendables 4 is in the works, too, though there's no expected premiere date just yet.
A premiere date for Kansas City has not yet been announced. Season 4 of Yellowstone is currently airing on Paramount.