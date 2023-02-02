Sylvester Stallone's Reality Show 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring — See the Promo!

Sylvester Stallone and his family will star in the upcoming docuseries The Family Stallone, premiering this spring on Paramount+

By
Published on February 2, 2023 10:00 AM

Sylvester Stallone is gearing up to share a whole new side of himself.

On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that the new eight-part docuseries The Family Stallone — starring the three-time Academy Award nominee, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet — will premiere this spring.

Additionally, the network released a Super Bowl spot that features Stallone and his three daughters climbing the "mountain of entertainment."

"Okay, this mountain has three faces," Dora the Explorer tells a group of characters from various shows that are available to stream on Paramount+. "The northern face, the southern face, and..."

"The Sylvester Stallone face," Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon says while looking up at a mountain, literally, with Stallone's face carved in it.

"Who's crazy enough to climb that?" Star Trek: Lower Deck character Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome) asks, before noticing Stallone free-climbing the mountain.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Sophia Rose Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone and Sistine Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"Is that dad," Stallone's daughter Scarlett asks.

"He always does this," his other daughter Sophia says.

As Stallone hangs from the mountain, his giant mountain face sneezes, making Stallone fall to the ground.

"He's fine," Sophia says.

"He does this," Sistine says. "This is normal."

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

In December, while attending the Tulsa King premiere at Regal Union Square in New York City, the actor, 76, opened up to press, including PEOPLE, about his family and how they are "all that matters."

"In life, I just want to set my dreams and aspirations, and now it's their turn," Stallone said.

"I'm not going to be around forever, so I'm embracing being cool, which means I have to take a lot of you know what," he added, laughing. "But, it's worth it."

Stallone is married to wife Jennifer Flavin and together, they share three daughters — Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. He is also a dad to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shares with Czack, died in 2012.

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Says Family Is 'All That Matters' as He Teases Their 'Shocking' Reality Show

In November, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter that his family's ups and downs from this year — including when Flavin filed for divorce and then reconciled with Stallone one month later — will be included in their upcoming family reality show.

"Of course it's part of the show," said Stallone. "It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans.' Hopefully, you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is."

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," he added. The actor also shared with THR that he felt "as though I wasted a lot of time" in his career and "now I realize there are only so many bullets left in the gun."

The Family Stallone will premiere sometime this spring on Paramount+.

