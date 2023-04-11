Watch Sylvester Stallone Cuddle a Puppy and Catch Up with Al Pacino in 'The Family Stallone' Trailer

Sylvester Stallone is preparing for his reality TV debut.

Paramount+ announced that the Academy Award nominee, 76, and his family's upcoming reality series The Family Stallone will premiere on May 17.

In the show, he'll peel the curtain back on his life with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet.

Stallone and his daughters promoted the series in a Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+ in February after he told reporters, including PEOPLE, that the eight-part docuseries "is going to shock people, for sure."

"Because a lot of times people say, 'Oh reality TV?' and, you know, 'Does he need a job or something?'" he added in November. "I'm feeling I have this resurgence go on. My time for this will show me, what it's like, not when you're Oprah or retired. It's the ultimate home movie, I'll say."

The Rocky star said that family is "all that matters," adding: "In life, I just want to set my dreams and aspirations, and now it's their turn."

"I'm not going to be around forever, so I'm embracing being cool, which means I have to take a lot of you know what," said Stallone with a laugh. "But, it's worth it."

After Flavin, 54, filed for divorce in August, and they reconciled a month later, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter that their marital issues will "of course" be part of the show.

"It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans,'" he explained. "Hopefully you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is."

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," added Stallone.

In addition to Sophia, Sistine, Scarlet, Stallone also shares son Seargeoh, 44, with ex-wife Sasha Czack. Their oldest son Sage previously died of heart disease in 2012.

The Family Stallone premieres May 17 on Paramount+.