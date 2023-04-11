Watch Sylvester Stallone Cuddle a Puppy and Catch Up with Al Pacino in 'The Family Stallone' Trailer

As The Family Stallone sets its premiere date, the Paramount+ reality series invites fans to see a softer side of the action star — including grooming time with his cat

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 12:08 PM

Sylvester Stallone is preparing for his reality TV debut.

Paramount+ announced that the Academy Award nominee, 76, and his family's upcoming reality series The Family Stallone will premiere on May 17.

In the show, he'll peel the curtain back on his life with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet.

Stallone and his daughters promoted the series in a Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+ in February after he told reporters, including PEOPLE, that the eight-part docuseries "is going to shock people, for sure."

"Because a lot of times people say, 'Oh reality TV?' and, you know, 'Does he need a job or something?'" he added in November. "I'm feeling I have this resurgence go on. My time for this will show me, what it's like, not when you're Oprah or retired. It's the ultimate home movie, I'll say."

Sylvester Stallone
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Rocky star said that family is "all that matters," adding: "In life, I just want to set my dreams and aspirations, and now it's their turn."

"I'm not going to be around forever, so I'm embracing being cool, which means I have to take a lot of you know what," said Stallone with a laugh. "But, it's worth it."

After Flavin, 54, filed for divorce in August, and they reconciled a month later, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter that their marital issues will "of course" be part of the show.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

"It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans,'" he explained. "Hopefully you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is."

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," added Stallone.

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Says Family Is 'All That Matters' as He Teases Their 'Shocking' Reality Show

In addition to Sophia, Sistine, Scarlet, Stallone also shares son Seargeoh, 44, with ex-wife Sasha Czack. Their oldest son Sage previously died of heart disease in 2012.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Family Stallone premieres May 17 on Paramount+.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Sophia Rose Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone and Sistine Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home)
Sylvester Stallone's Reality Show 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring — See the Promo!
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Says Family Is 'All That Matters' as He Teases Their 'Shocking' Reality Show
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
sylvester stallone
Sylvester Stallone Wears Fuzzy Slippers with Wife Jennifer Flavin and Daughters on Christmas
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone Says Putting Work Ahead of Family Was 'Tragic Mistake' That 'Won't Happen Again'
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Wants to Start Painting Again: 'It's Similar to Writing a Short Screenplay'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Joined by Their Daughters for Ralph Lauren Show
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin 'Feels Heard and Appreciated' After Calling Off Divorce: Source
Chanel West Coast attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Chanel West Coast Teases More About Her Next Project After 'Ridiculousness' as MTV Names New Co-Hosts
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin leave The Polo Bar
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin leave The Polo Bar
Sylvester Stallone Calls Nearly Getting Divorced From Jennifer Flavin His 'Reawakening'
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce