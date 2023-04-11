Entertainment TV Watch Sylvester Stallone Cuddle a Puppy and Catch Up with Al Pacino in 'The Family Stallone' Trailer As The Family Stallone sets its premiere date, the Paramount+ reality series invites fans to see a softer side of the action star — including grooming time with his cat By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 11, 2023 12:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Sylvester Stallone is preparing for his reality TV debut. Paramount+ announced that the Academy Award nominee, 76, and his family's upcoming reality series The Family Stallone will premiere on May 17. In the show, he'll peel the curtain back on his life with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and 20-year-old Scarlet. Sylvester Stallone's Reality Show The Family Stallone to Premiere This Spring — See the Promo! Stallone and his daughters promoted the series in a Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+ in February after he told reporters, including PEOPLE, that the eight-part docuseries "is going to shock people, for sure." "Because a lot of times people say, 'Oh reality TV?' and, you know, 'Does he need a job or something?'" he added in November. "I'm feeling I have this resurgence go on. My time for this will show me, what it's like, not when you're Oprah or retired. It's the ultimate home movie, I'll say." Stefanie Keenan/Getty Meet Sylvester Stallone's Daughters: What to Know About Miss Golden Globes Sophia, Sistine & Scarlet The Rocky star said that family is "all that matters," adding: "In life, I just want to set my dreams and aspirations, and now it's their turn." "I'm not going to be around forever, so I'm embracing being cool, which means I have to take a lot of you know what," said Stallone with a laugh. "But, it's worth it." After Flavin, 54, filed for divorce in August, and they reconciled a month later, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter that their marital issues will "of course" be part of the show. Amy Sussman/Getty "It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans,'" he explained. "Hopefully you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is." "Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again," added Stallone. RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Says Family Is 'All That Matters' as He Teases Their 'Shocking' Reality Show In addition to Sophia, Sistine, Scarlet, Stallone also shares son Seargeoh, 44, with ex-wife Sasha Czack. Their oldest son Sage previously died of heart disease in 2012. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Family Stallone premieres May 17 on Paramount+.