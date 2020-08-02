Grant Imahara died of a brain aneurysm in July at the age of 49

SyFy Dedicates New Special to Grant Imahara: 'We Will Always Be Inspired by His Creativity'

Gone, but never forgotten.

In tribute to Mythbusters host Grant Imahara, who died in July at the age of 49, SyFy dedicated the latest episode of their SYFY WIRE After Dark to the late star, who appeared in the special, offering viewers some summertime tips.

"SYFY dedicates this show in loving memory to Grant Imahara, who passed away shortly after filming. We will always be inspired by his creativity, curiosity and kindness,” read an intro that appeared at the start of the special, which premiered on Saturday, according to E! News.

At the end of the episode, another message appeared on the screen: “In loving memory of our friend Grant Imahara."

Imahara, who died of a brain aneurysm, had been a longtime co-host of MythBusters and was also a host of Netflix’s White Rabbit Project.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," a representative for Discovery said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of his death.

Image zoom Kari Byron, Grant Imahara and Tory Belleci Barry King/FilmMagic

In a moving tribute, former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage wrote that he was "at a loss."

"I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON,” he wrote on Twitter. "Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend."

Kari Byron and Tory Belleci, who worked closely with Imahara for nearly a decade, also shared touching tributes.