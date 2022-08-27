Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho

Sydney Sweeney has gone country again... but she's still not auditioning for Oklahoma!

The Euphoria star, 24, dressed up in her cowgirl finest as she surprised her mother Lisa with a Western-themed party at a barn in her home state of Idaho over the weekend to celebrate the matriarch's 60th birthday.

"No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown," Sweeney captioned a post with photos and video from the festivities.

She donned a plunging white button-down mini dress with a brown leather belt, finishing the on-theme ensemble with a white Stetson, a matching bandanna around her neck and a pair of white leather cowgirl boots.

Sweeney showed off her line dancing skills and took a whirl on a mechanical bull before posing for snaps in a photo booth set up in a vintage trailer. The party also included jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing, archery and a live band.

"Thank you @haydondillonevents for helping me throw the best hoedown!! Honestly can't believe we pulled it off," Sweeney wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing more photos from the event.

"#1 Create a theme she'd enjoy. #2 Have her besties tell her they're taking her line dancing at the bar in town," she added. "#3 Have sign out front continuing the [ruse] (thank you @creativeamme)."

Sweeney previously recounted how she convinced her parents to let her be an actress when she "was a little girl with a big imagination," explaining on The Tonight Show that she put together a slideshow presentation for them.

RELATED VIDEO: 'White Lotus' Star Sydney Sweeney's Long Journey (20-Hour Drives for Auditions!) to Success

"My parents thought I was wanting to be a princess, that it wasn't real. You couldn't touch it. I was from a smaller town," Sweeney said in May. "So, I put together a five-year business plan presentation about what could happen if they let me!"