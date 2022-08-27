Entertainment TV Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho "No better way to celebrate my momma," Sydney Sweeney wrote on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of the surprise hoedown she threw for her mother's 60th birthday By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2022 07:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney has gone country again... but she's still not auditioning for Oklahoma! The Euphoria star, 24, dressed up in her cowgirl finest as she surprised her mother Lisa with a Western-themed party at a barn in her home state of Idaho over the weekend to celebrate the matriarch's 60th birthday. "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown," Sweeney captioned a post with photos and video from the festivities. 'Euphoria' 's Sydney Sweeney Says She Had to Convince Her Parents to Let Her Become an Actress She donned a plunging white button-down mini dress with a brown leather belt, finishing the on-theme ensemble with a white Stetson, a matching bandanna around her neck and a pair of white leather cowgirl boots. Sweeney showed off her line dancing skills and took a whirl on a mechanical bull before posing for snaps in a photo booth set up in a vintage trailer. The party also included jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing, archery and a live band. "Thank you @haydondillonevents for helping me throw the best hoedown!! Honestly can't believe we pulled it off," Sweeney wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing more photos from the event. "#1 Create a theme she'd enjoy. #2 Have her besties tell her they're taking her line dancing at the bar in town," she added. "#3 Have sign out front continuing the [ruse] (thank you @creativeamme)." Sweeney previously recounted how she convinced her parents to let her be an actress when she "was a little girl with a big imagination," explaining on The Tonight Show that she put together a slideshow presentation for them. RELATED VIDEO: 'White Lotus' Star Sydney Sweeney's Long Journey (20-Hour Drives for Auditions!) to Success "My parents thought I was wanting to be a princess, that it wasn't real. You couldn't touch it. I was from a smaller town," Sweeney said in May. "So, I put together a five-year business plan presentation about what could happen if they let me!"