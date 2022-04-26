The actress read a dangerous moment in the script and thought her character's end was inevitable

Sydney Sweeney Thought Cassie Would Be Killed Off in Euphoria Season 2: 'I Was Really Bummed'

Sydney Sweeney thought her Euphoria character's days were numbered.

During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, Sweeney said she feared Cassie's fate was sealed when she got the script for the second season's premiere episode. The scene in question saw Cassie unbuckling her seatbelt while in a speeding car driven by a beer-drinking Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

"I thought that Sam was killing me. I thought that I was going to get killed," Sweeney, 24, said, adding that she improvised some of her character's decisions in the scene. "And the hanging out the window, actually, was just me hanging out the window. It was just random and very in the moment."

Upon first glance at the script, Sweeney thought it could be the end of Cassie's story. "When I read it, I thought that Cassie was getting killed off," she said.

"I was really bummed," she continued. "But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between these two characters. And it became what it became."

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Throughout season 2, Nate and Cassie have a secret affair. Nate, in fact, is the ex-boyfriend of Cassie's best friend, Maddy (Alexa Demie).

Because of this, Nate and Cassie try to keep their relationship from imploding the friendship — but this eventually backfires on them as the season progress.

Sydney Sweeney poses with her 'Madame Figaro Rising Star Award' during the opening ceremony during the 5th Canneseries Festival on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sweeney said she learned of the plotline between Nate and Cassie before receiving the season 2 script.

"The best part is I was at a baseball game [when Sam told me]," she also recalled on the podcast. "I went under the bleachers trying to hear him, and I wanted to scream as loud as possible. But I couldn't tell anybody."

Euphoria has already been renewed for a third season, though it's uncertain what Cassie's storyline will entail going forward. The show's second season did kill off one character, which was a devastating loss that shocked fans.