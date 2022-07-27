"I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have," Sydney Sweeney said

Sydney Sweeney 'Always Wanted to Be a Young Mom,' Calls Out Hollywood 'Stigmas' on Actresses Who Want Kids

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about her aspirations beyond Hollywood.

"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," Sweeney, 24, told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light."

She acknowledged, "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."

And though Sweeney shared that her Sharp Objects costar Amy Adams, 47, previously advised her that it's possible to strike a balance between life on and off screen, Sweeney doesn't feel she has the luxury to slow down.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she said. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

Sweeney noted, "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."

This, in fact, is part of what led Sweeney to take on various brand deals. "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to," she explained.

"I wasn't really expecting this," she recently told PEOPLE nominations day. "When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don't really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredible actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."

