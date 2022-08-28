Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After Family Photo Becomes 'Absurd Political Statement'

Sydney Sweeney is facing backlash over photos from a recent family function.

After throwing a surprise hoedown-themed party in Idaho for her mom's 60th birthday, the current Emmy Award nominee, 24, responded to online criticism of a photo that shows one relative wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt.

Her brother Trent Sweeney also shared photos that showed guests wearing parody MAGA hats, printed with: "Make Sixty Great Again."

"You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions," Sweeney wrote on Twitter. "Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

Sweeney was met with further criticism in the replies. "Then you should've selected other pictures to post that wouldn't be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I 'assume,'" one person wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Others came to her defense. "My dad voted for Trump (twice) and I still love him lmao, just because your family thinks one way doesn't mean you all have to think the same," another tweeted.

The Euphoria star previously shared photos from the festivities on Saturday. "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown," she wrote in the caption.

The party included line dancing and a mechanical bull, as well as jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing, archery and a live band.

Sweeney is currently gearing up for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she's received two first-time nominations. She's up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for season 2 of Euphoria, as well as outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for White Lotus.

"I'm excited, I'm in disbelief, I'm beyond appreciative. It's a great day!" she told PEOPLE last month, explaining that her family was the first people she called with the news.

RELATED VIDEO: 'White Lotus' Star Sydney Sweeney's Long Journey (20-Hour Drives for Auditions!) to Success

"I was in the car and my phone started blowing up. I saw it and I called my mom," Sweeney added. "Then, I called my team, then my dad, then my brother. I was just ... sitting in the car!"