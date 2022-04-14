Sydney Sweeney Shows Off the 1969 Ford Bronco She Completely Restored: 'I've Done Everything'

The Euphoria actress showed off the restoration process on TikTok — and she's already purchased another ride to renovate

After completely refurbishing her 1969 Ford Bronco, the Euphoria actress took the car to eBay Motor's New York Auto Parts Show to show off her work as part of the show's exhibit on restored cars.

"Since buying my Ford Bronco last February, I've done everything from rebuilding the transmission, to wire brushing out rust," Sweeney said in a press release for the automobile show. "It's really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build, so when I need a rare part – like a unique transmission adaptor that is next-to-impossible to come by – eBay Motors is always my first stop."

Sweeney showed off the process of restoring the Bronco on her TikTok account, @syds_garage. She filmed videos of herself working on every part of the vintage car. The final video, posted in January, showed Sweeney driving the Bronco after finishing all of the necessary restorations.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney spoke about why the hobby is important to her. "Anyone can go buy a brand-new car, but not everyone can have something rare that has history," she said.

"In quarantine, my creative juices were overflowing. I was very bored and I got addicted to going to auction sites for cars. I wanted a Bronco so badly. But I wanted to build one so that when I drove it and people said 'cool car,' I could be like 'yeah, thanks' and know I made it."

The Bronco won't be Sweeney's last project. The actress recently shared another vintage car she purchased on her TikTok account — a Ford Mustang she nicknamed Britney.