Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Grandmother's Reaction to Her Risqué Euphoria Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday that her grandmother said, "You have the best t--- in Hollywood" after attending the Euphoria premiere

Sydney Sweeney has one seriously supportive grandmother!

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Euphoria star told host Ellen DeGeneres about how she invited her entire family — including her grandparents and her uncles — to the premiere of the hit HBO drama series, in which she plays self-described "basket case" Cassie Howard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was like, 'It's a Hollywood premiere! You gotta come!' " Sweeney, 24, said on the show.

Host DeGeneres, 64, was curious how that went over with Sweeney's family, considering the sexual nature of Euphoria's content — especially when it comes to Cassie's scenes.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

"We were all sitting next to each other, and — giant screen. Like ginormous screen," she continued.

"I was on the floor," the actress added. "I wasn't thinking, I was so excited!"

When prompted by DeGeneres for her grandparents' thoughts on her performance, Sweeney replied, "They said I have the best t--- in Hollywood!"

Her grandmother, who was in the studio audience that day, even gave a thumbs up from her seat, showing that she approves.

RELATED VIDEO: 'White Lotus' Star Sydney Sweeney's Long Journey (20-Hour Drives for Auditions!) to Success

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Euphoria, following a group of teens as they navigate drug abuse, sex and secrets among family and friends in high school, is known for its racy content. Sweeney's character Cassie, in particular this season, was involved in several sex scenes in a storyline in which she fell in love with her best friend Maddy's (Alexa Demie) boyfriend Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

In a January interview with The Independent, Sweeney said she had some authority over when her character was topless onscreen. "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam [Levinson, the show's screenwriter], 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it.' I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me," she said.

After some took her comments to mean that Sweeney had the production cut a few of her nude scenes, the actress set the record straight.

"I never asked him to cut any scenes," Sweeney told Teen Vogue. "It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, 'Oh, my God.' "

Instead, Sweeney said she was trying to explain how Levinson respected boundaries on set and always worked to keep the Euphoria cast comfortable, even filming heavy plotlines.

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn't feel comfortable with," she continued.

"I think it's important to the storyline and the character," Sweeney said. "There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character's life and what they're going through. Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her."