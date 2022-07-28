"They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," Sydney Sweeney explained to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday

Sydney Sweeney Says She Wouldn't Be Able to Afford a 'Six-Month Break' from Her Career

Sydney Sweeney attends the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival - Day One on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France.



Sydney Sweeney is opening up about her financial pressures.

"They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," the Euphoria star told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month," she said. "That's more than my mortgage."

The result is that the White Lotus star will be unable to take an extended break from her career any time soon.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she told the magazine. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

Despite this, Sweeney is in the lucky position of no longer feeling like she needs to take every offer that comes her way – and loves to negotiate her salary when she does. After just five years in the industry, she was also able to buy her first home in L.A., she told the Hollywood Reporter.



Yet even this comes with a downside as her dreams of a carefree life in California were quickly crushed when the home's location went viral. According to the outlet, the Emmy-nominated actress also discovered a trend where college students drive past her front door and try to get a picture.

"I couldn't believe I was even able to buy a house, I want to be able to stay there," she told the outlet, revealing she couldn't afford major constructions around the house for extra privacy.

This, in fact, is part of what led Sweeney to take on various brand deals. "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A." she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I take deals because I have to."

"I wasn't really expecting this," she recently told PEOPLE nominations day. "When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don't really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredible actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."