Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Says She Had to Convince Her Parents to Let Her Become an Actress

From a young age, Sydney Sweeney was determined to be an actress no matter what.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, the 24-year-old Euphoria star told host Jimmy Fallon that she "was a little girl with a big imagination" and wanted to prove that she could one day be a star on the screen.

When she was 11, Sweeney said, she decided to present her idea to her parents. In order to gain their support, the actress created a slideshow presentation outlining a multi-year plan — and she was fairly convincing.

"My parents thought I was wanting to be a princess, that it wasn't real. You couldn't touch it. I was from a smaller town," she told Fallon, 47. "So, I put together a five-year business plan presentation about what could happen if they let me!"

When asked how she created such a presentation on her own, Sweeney revealed, "I just Googled a lot. Google has a lot of information!"

In the end, Sweeney said, her parents "took me seriously." However, it did take a little longer than five years for her to reach what she had proposed.

"It was a little harder than I imagined," Sweeney confessed, adding that acting is "not as glamorous as you think it is."

Now, Sweeney stars as Cassie Howard on the teen drama series Euphoria alongside stars such as Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi and more.

In February, Sweeney revealed in an interview with British GQ magazine that she felt underestimated in the industry prior to landing her role on the hit HBO drama.

"A casting director told me once that I will never be on a TV show," Sweeney recalled, noting that among the main concerns was whether she had the "right look."

"Now, I'm on some of the biggest TV shows in the world," Sweeney added with a smile.

Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February amid its popular second season. The season 2 premiere was the most-viewed episode of an HBO series on HBO Max and viewership has surpassed 14 million across platforms.

During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, Sweeney said she feared Cassie's fate was sealed when she got the script for the second season's premiere episode. The scene in question saw Cassie unbuckling her seatbelt while in a speeding car driven by a beer-drinking Nate, played by Elordi, 24.

"I thought that Sam was killing me. I thought that I was going to get killed," Sweeney said, adding that she improvised portions of the scene. "When I read [the script], I thought that Cassie was getting killed off."

"I was really bummed," she continued. "But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between these two characters. And it became what it became."