"I'm in disbelief, I'm beyond appreciative," Sydney Sweeney tells PEOPLE after receiving Emmy nominations for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'

Sydney Sweeney poses with her 'Madame Figaro Rising Star Award' during the opening ceremony during the 5th Canneseries Festival on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France

Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!

On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus in the outstanding limited series category.

"I'm excited, I'm in disbelief, I'm beyond appreciative," Sweeney, 24, tells PEOPLE shortly after the nominations were announced. "It's a great day!"

Sweeney says she was finishing a fitting for another project she's working on when she first heard the news.

"I'm in pre-production for Madame Webb, so I'm kind of all over the place today going from fittings to rehearsals to table reads," she explains. "I was in the car and my phone started blowing up. I saw it and I called my mom. Then, I called my team, then my dad, then my brother. I was just ... sitting in the car!"

Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While Sweeney has gained praise for both of her roles, the actress says she never thought she would be receiving an Emmy nomination, let alone two.

"I wasn't really expecting this," she shares. "When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don't really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredibly actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."

So far, she's received tons of love from her costars from both shows, including her best friend Maude Apatow, who plays her character's sister, Lexi Howard, on Euphoria.

"Maude FaceTimed me and we were jumping up and down," she recalls. "And we have a group chat for White Lotus and everyone's been congratulating each other and just super excited. My phone has been blowing up. I've never had so many text messages!"

As Sweeney continues to soak in all the love, she says she's looking forward to Emmys night come September.

"I always love it because it's a fun reunion," she explains. "I get to see my cast and crew from Euphoria and The White Lotus and it's such a celebratory night in honoring everyone's hard work. Everybody puts so much of themselves into these shows. I'm excited to celebrate."

Sweeney's Euphoria co-star, Zendaya, 25, made history on Tuesday as she landed her second Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Rue in the HBO series, becoming the youngest two-time acting nominee.

In total, Euphoria received 16 Emmy nominations, including for outstanding drama series. As for The White Lotus, the HBO series earned a total of 20 nominations.