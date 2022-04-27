Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Were 'Crying Laughing' While Shooting Finale Fight

Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow open up to PEOPLE about playing onscreen sisters and their close bond in The Beautiful Issue

Tensions were high between Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow's characters during the huge, blow-up fight in the finale episode of Euphoria's second season.

However, behind the camera, the vibe couldn't have been more different between the two actresses, who play sisters, Cassie and Lexi Howard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Right before [that] scene, we watched a video of us presenting at the Creative Emmys where we completely froze, and it made us start crying laughing," Sweeney tells PEOPLE in The Beautiful Issue, which she's featured in alongside Apatow. "There were tears streaming down my face."

Adds Apatow: "I don't think I've ever laughed that hard in my life. We were trying to explain [to the audience in the scene] why we were laughing and crying, and they just didn't get it."

As to who is more likely to break character during a scene, Apatow admits it's usually her.

"Sydney's too pro for that. I can't keep it together sometimes," she says. "Everyone's always messing with me because I'm so easy to mess with."

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow photographed exclusively for People Magazine by Michael Avedon, on April 14th 2022 in LA. Sydney Sweeney (left) and Maude Apatow | Credit: Michael Avedon

Since meeting on the set of the hit HBO series four years ago, Sweeney and Apatow, both 24, have been inseparable.

"Everyone knows that if I'm not in my trailer, I'm in Maude's or if Maude's not in hers, she's in mine," says Sweeney. "She's the sister I always wished I had."

When they're together, the two say they can typically be found in their pajamas, scrolling TikTok or looking for memes to send to one another.

"We found relief through the dancing on TikTok," Sweeney says. "When we got bored, we did some moves. We're very much homebodies. I don't think we're that cool!"

Someone whom the pair describes as "cool" is Apatow's younger sister, Iris, 19. (Their parents are Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.)

"My sister and I have a very different relationship than Lexi and Cassie, and I think we're both more like Lexi, but my sister's cooler than me, so maybe she's Cassie in that way," Apatow says. "I bring my friends over to my house and everyone's scared of her because she's so cool."

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow photographed exclusively for People Magazine by Michael Avedon, on April 14th 2022 in LA. Sydney Sweeney (left) and Maude Apatow | Credit: Michael Avedon

When they were initially cast in Euphoria, neither Sweeney nor Apatow expected it to take off the way it did after the 2019 premiere.

"When we started, we were like, 'Is anyone even going to watch it?'" recalls Apatow, to which Sweeney adds, "We all just knew that we were making something really special together."

As their fame continues to rise, Sweeney and Apatow feel lucky to have each other to lean on.

"Whenever we have a stressful day, knowing that we have each other to talk to is really nice," says Apatow.

At the end of the day, Sweeney says Apatow is "one of the kindest actresses I've ever worked with," while Apatow says Sweeney is "the most on top of it, hardworking, incredible person to work with."

"It's surprising that we are able to create the friendship," Sweeney says. "It's so hard, not just as girls, to have friendships in our industry because we're constantly traveling and moving from one project to another. You don't have that much time to really nurture a friendship. With Euphoria, we spend so much time together."

Apatow agrees: "We're so lucky we work on a show that we're proud of and like to work on."