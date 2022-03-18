Fun Facts You Didn't Know About Breakout Star Sydney Sweeney

From her auto repair passion to her unique character development strategy as an actress, here are surprising facts to know about Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

Is there anything Sydney Sweeney doesn't do?

The multi-hyphenate actress — who's slated to appear in Madame Webb, the first Sony Marvel film with a female as the headlining role — has entangled herself in several acclaimed projects over the years, but her incredible success in those endeavors proves to be her real-life superpower.

With acting roles dating back to 2005, the west coast native always knew she wanted to pursue acting — so much that she pitched her parents when she was young to prove that she was serious about the career path.

Sydney Sweeney HBO Euphoria Season 2 Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO Max

"I created a five-year business plan that basically explained what could happen in my life if they let me do this, the steps I had to take, things I had to work toward," Sweeney told Los Angeles Confidential of her 12-year-old self's desire to audition for a film shooting nearby her home in Washington. She continued, "They were like, 'OK, maybe she's a little serious about this!' They let me audition for it, and I ended up booking it."

Since then, she's appeared in a number of titles including Criminal Minds (2005), Grey's Anatomy (2005), Heroes (2006), Pretty Little Liars (2010), 90210 (2008), and Everything Sucks! (2018). In addition to her starring role as Cassie on Euphoria, Sweeney's other most notable roles include Olivia on HBO's White Lotus and Eden on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Between her passion for mechanics and her unique character development approach, here are some fun facts about Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney has a passion for mechanics.

sydney sweeney Credit: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress has gained notoriety on the screen and social media, but Sweeney's personal pages aren't the only accounts that have gained a following — her TikTok account (@syds_garage) has racked up over a million followers as well!

Dedicated to her "vintage dream car," Sweeney posts videos of herself fixing up her red 1969 Bronco. "I completely changed the transmission, changed the front-rear axel, made it from drum brakes to disc brakes, changed its power steering," the actress listed of the repairs made on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Sydney Sweeney didn't want to date anyone in the entertainment industry.

Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Sweeney, who recently got engaged to Jonathan Davino, previously opened up about her decision to not date "people in the spotlight." She told Cosmopolitan, "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

Sweeney continued, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.' "

Sydney Sweeney broke her toe on the set of Euphoria.

Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Wrapping up season 2 of Euphoria was one to remember for the cast, but for Sweeney, it was memorable in more ways than one. "My toe got stepped on during filming and it just exploded," Sweeney told James Corden of the incident that occurred ahead of the season's wrap party.

Hesitant to reveal who did the stepping, Sweeney eventually admitted that it was her Euphoria costar Alexa Demie. "I didn't tell her," said Sweeney about Demie not finding out until her public announcement. "I'm so sorry Alexa, I'm so sorry!" she confessed.

Sydney Sweeney writes a book on each character she plays.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Nailing every role she nabs, Sweeney gets into character with a very specific acting strategy prior to filming.

"I have 100-page journals on each of my characters… I literally build from the hospital, from the day they're born and the daycare that they go to," Sweeney told Who What Wear. "Olivia, for instance, had a nanny that took her on when she was 4 years old," she explained of her White Lotus character.

"The reason we sit a certain way or we look at a person a certain way, it all comes from some memory from our past that we may not be able to put our finger on. But it's what made us who we are today," she continued.

"I build all of these things in this character, and it makes it so that I don't even have to truly think about how Olivia is going to react. How is Olivia going to speak? It allows me to become this character without having to think about the scene, and I can just live in it."

Sydney Sweeney is super athletic.

sydney sweeney Credit: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

When the actress isn't on set or repairing a car, she's on the slopes, in the water, or in the ring.

A frequent poster of her hobbies, Sweeney is incredibly active, often uploading videos and photos of herself skiing, golfing, water skiing, and rock climbing. Oh, and she's professionally trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) as well — and had shared senseis with UFC champion Ronda Rousey!

"I did competitions, I got first place fighting all guys," Sweeney touted of her MMA background on The Kelly Clarkson Show. With the risk of getting hurt, the actress has had to put this passion on the back-burner while she pursues her acting career.

Sydney Sweeney is friends with Halsey.

Halsey - Graveyard Credit: Halsey/YouTube

Prior to Sweeney and Halsey's friendship, they were big fans of each other's work. "I grew up a big Halsey fan in high school and going to her concerts," Sweeney told StyleCaster. "I loved all her music. She apparently was a fan of me as well."

After Sweeney expressed to her team that she'd love to work with the singer, Halsey reached out to have her star in her "Graveyard" music video. "We met and hung out and we became really good friends. Now we hang out all the time," Sweeney explained to the outlet of their instant friendship.

Now inseparable, the two continue to work on projects together — one being HBO's upcoming series The Player's Table, which is executively produced by Sweeney under her production company Fifty-Fifty Films.

Sydney Sweeney attended college while filming The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid's Tale Credit: George Kraychyk/Hulu

Sweeney not only has acting chops, but she has a knack (and love) for school as well. In fact, she was taking college classes while simultaneously filming The Handmaid's Tale — and while the actress was able to keep up with her studies, she didn't get credit for one class.

"My professor goes, 'What are you doing here?' Sweeney explained on The Drew Barrymore Show of the time she told her teacher she was there to take her final. "'No, you're not,'" Sweeney recalled what her professor said.