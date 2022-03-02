Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jonathan Davino

Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Engaged ? The 24 year old actress is seen with huge ring on THAT finger.

Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Engaged ? The 24 year old actress is seen with huge ring on THAT finger.

Sydney Sweeney is a bride-to-be.

The Euphoria star, 24, and boyfriend Jonathan Davino are engaged, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

News of their engagement comes after the actress was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger during a Feb. 28 outing in Los Angeles.

A rep for Sweeney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series, has been linked to Davino, 37, since 2018. (They were first photographed together in October 2018.) Davino's family owns a 14th Round and Finalbell, a device technology and packaging company.

Though she has never publicly commented on their relationship, the couple has been spotted on multiple occasions, including from their PDA-filled beach day in Hawaii in late 2020.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

When she graced Cosmpolitan's cover for the first time in January, Sweeney spoke about her decision to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told the outlet. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

Sweeney continued, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.' "