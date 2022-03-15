Sydney Sweeney Clarifies Comments About Euphoria Nude Scenes, Didn't Ask Director to Cut Any

Sydney Sweeney is clarifying the comments she made about her Euphoria nude scenes.

In a January interview with The Independent, Sweeney, who stars as Cassie on the hit HBO Max series, said she had some authority over when her character was topless onscreen. "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam [Levinson, the show's screenwriter], 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it.' I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me," she said.

While some took her comments to mean that Sweeny had the show cut a few of her nude scenes, the actress, 24, is now setting the record straight.

"I never asked him to cut any scenes," Sweeney, 24, told Teen Vogue. "It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, 'Oh, my God.'"

Instead, Sweeney said she was trying to explain how Levinson respected boundaries on set and always worked to keep the Euphoria cast comfortable, even filming heavy plotlines.

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn't feel comfortable with," she continued.

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

In season 2, Cassie becomes involved with her best friend's ex-boyfriend, Nate. Due to the ongoing relationship drama and secret hookups the ensure, Sweeney said she believes certain nude scenes are relevant to the character.

"I think it's important to the storyline and the character," she said. "There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character's life and what they're going through. Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her."