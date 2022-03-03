Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's Relationship Timeline

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and recently got engaged

Sydney Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino!

After the Euphoria actress was spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger on Feb. 28, PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement on March 2.

Though Sweeney, 24, has been linked to the Chicago-based Davino, 37, since 2018, they have kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight.

Aside from a few appearances together, including at an Emmys party in 2018 and some PDA-filled vacations, they don't post about each other on social media.

In fact, Sweeney has never publicly talked about their relationship, though she has hinted at it in a few various interviews.

In her cover story for Cosmopolitan's Love Issue in February, Sweeney explained that she doesn't "date people in the spotlight."

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she said. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."

With Sweeney and Davino's recent engagement, look back at their relationship timeline ahead.

2018: Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino first spark dating rumors

Sweeney and Davino were first linked in late 2018 when they were spotted attending a few events together. In September, Davino accompanied The Handmaid's Tale actress to Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party, and the following month, they were spotted attending an InStyle and Kate Spade dinner party.

October 2019: Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino attend a basketball game together

A year after making their first public appearance together, the couple sat courtside for a New York Knicks basketball game in Madison Square Garden and appeared to be having a great time together.

Sydney Sweeney Credit: James Devaney/Getty

December 2019: Sydney Sweeney talks about wanting to settle down in Chicago

During an interview with Elite Daily, Sweeney seemingly referenced Davino when she talked about one day wanting to live in Chicago, where Davino's family owns 14th Round and Finalbell, a device technology and packaging company.

"I have a place there," she told the publication. "It's like my getaway place." When asked whom she knows in Chicago, she coyly replied, "A friend."

November 2020: Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino vacation in Maui

Almost a year after talking about wanting to settle down in Chicago, Sweeney and Davino jetted off to Maui, Hawaii for a romantic getaway (hopefully not at the White Lotus) hotel. During their trip, the two were seen hugging and sharing a kiss as they took a dip in the water.

February 2022: Sydney Sweeney talks about not dating people in the spotlight

Sweeney gave a very rare glimpse into her personal life during her cover story for Cosmopolitan's Love Issue.

When asked what she looks for in a partner, she replied, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Shortly after her interview, the duo made a rare appearance together as they were spotted out and about in L.A.

Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

March 2022: Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino get engaged