Sydney Sweeney Won't Comment on Controversial Pics of Mom's Birthday: 'It's Been a Wildfire'

Sydney Sweeney is getting candid about the online criticism she experienced over photos from a summer family function, explaining that she's given up trying to explain herself to detractors.

The scene-stealing Euphoria and The White Lotus star opened up about the negativity sent her way after pics from her mother's 60th birthday party in August showed guests wearing parody MAGA hats and "Blue Lives Matter' T-shirts.

"Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation," Sweeney told British GQ for the magazine's "Men of the Year" cover. "It's been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track."

She went on to admit that while she "sadly" reads the comments, she finds social media is often misinterprets her — like when remarks she made to The Hollywood Reporter in July about not being able to afford a six-month break from her career were twisted to make her appear ungrateful for her success.

"I don't think there's any winning," Sweeney told British GQ, citing some complaints she hears from trolls. "I'll see people say, 'She needs to get media training'. Why, do you want to see a robot?"

Sweeney, 25, admitted she also often feels misunderstood offline, too.

She told British GQ she feels caught between two worlds, especially when she returns to her hometown of Spokane County, Washington, where many of her family and childhood friends still live. Her father "lives on a ranch outside of the U.S. without phone service" and "has never seen Euphoria or much of what she's done," notes writer Olivia Pym.

"When I go home my family doesn't understand me or the world I'm in anymore," Sweeney said. "But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I'm in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me."

This isn't the first time Sweeney has spoken out about the backlash her mom's surprise hoedown-themed bash caused.

"You guys this is wild," she tweeted back in August, as criticism grew. "An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention."

"Please stop making assumptions," Sweeney added. "Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

That didn't quiet critics, though. "Then you should've selected other pictures to post that wouldn't be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I 'assume,'" one person responded in her comments.

Others came to her defense. "My dad voted for Trump (twice) and I still love him lmao, just because your family thinks one way doesn't mean you all have to think the same," another fan tweeted.

Even so, Sweeney's star is on the rise. She's filming Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. She's also set to appear in National Anthem featuring Simon Rex and Eric Dane.

Eerlier this year, she received two Emmy Award nominations for her performances on Euphoria and The White Lotus.

"I wasn't really expecting this," Sweeney told PEOPLE nominations day. "When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don't really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredible actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."