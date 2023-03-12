Inside PEOPLE and EW's SXSW Portrait Studio with the Hottest TV and Movie Casts

Everyone is in Austin to celebrate what's next in entertainment

By People Staff
Published on March 12, 2023 12:16 AM
01 of 16

Chloe Bailey, Dominique Fishback & Janine Nabers

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Swarm

02 of 16

Courtney Eaton, Steven Krueger, Samantha Hanratty, Tawny Cypress, Kevin Alves & Sophie Nélisse

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Yellowjackets

03 of 16

Kevin Alves

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Yellowjackets

04 of 16

Tawny Cypress

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Yellowjackets

05 of 16

Samantha Hanratty

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Yellowjackets

06 of 16

David Dastmalchian

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Late Night with the Devil

07 of 16

Reuben Hamlyn & Sophie Compton

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Another Body

08 of 16

Tatum Matthews

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Artifice Girl

09 of 16

Beulah Mae Mitchell, Stacey McBride-Irby, Lagueria Davis & Aaliyah William

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Black Barbie

10 of 16

Eric André

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Eric André Show

11 of 16

Sarah Enid Hagey & Cecilia Aldarondo

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of You Were My First Boyfriend

12 of 16

Karen Gillan

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Late Bloomers

13 of 16

Julia Sweig, Kim Reynolds & Dawn Porter

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Lady Bird Diaries

14 of 16

Coral Peña, Luis Guzmán, Aristotle Torres, Melvin Gregg & Asante Blackk

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Story Ave

15 of 16

Leah McKendrick

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Scrambled

16 of 16

Sven Ironside, Cameron Tharma & Sarah Rose

2023 SXSW portrait studio
Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Marvin?

