As the SXSW Festival Rolls On, See All the Stars Swinging by PEOPLE's Portrait Studio
Everything's bigger in Texas, including the star power at the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festival in Austin
Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Seriously Red
Elisha Cuthbert
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Cellar
Patrick Macmanus, Elle Fanning, Liz Hannah, Colton Ryan & Chloë Sevigny
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Girl from Plainville
Laz Alonso
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Boys
Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Everything Everywhere All at Once
Pedro Pascal & Nicolas Cage
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Patton Oswalt
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of I Love My Dad
Adam Rippon
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of the panel, A Clarion Call for More LGBTQ Inclusion in Sports
Rosa Salazar
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Undone
Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Meredith Scardino, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Girls5eva
Andrea Riseborough
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of To Leslie
Glen Powell & Richard Linklater
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Glenn Howerton
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Thief Collector
Karl Urban
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Boys
Keith David
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Prank
Karina Ortiz
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Brownsville Bred
Karen Fukuhara
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Boys
Jon Favreau
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
host of Offline, co-host of Pod Save America and founder of Crooked Media
Jessie T. Usher
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Boys
Jensen Ackles
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Boys
Kevin Etten, Pedro Pascal, Alessandra Mastronardi, Tom Gormican, Lily Sheen, Nicolas Cage & Jacob Scipio
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Roy Wood Jr.
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Daily Show
Tony Hawk & Sam Jones
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford & Jessie T. Usher
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of The Boys
Zach Woods
Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty
of Spin Me Round
