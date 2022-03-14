As the SXSW Festival Rolls On, See All the Stars Swinging by PEOPLE's Portrait Studio

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the star power at the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festival in Austin 

By Kate Hogan March 14, 2022 02:00 PM

1 of 25

Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Seriously Red 

2 of 25

Elisha Cuthbert

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Cellar

3 of 25

Patrick Macmanus, Elle Fanning, Liz Hannah, Colton Ryan & Chloë Sevigny

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Girl from Plainville

4 of 25

Laz Alonso

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Boys

5 of 25

Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Everything Everywhere All at Once

6 of 25

Pedro Pascal & Nicolas Cage

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

7 of 25

Patton Oswalt

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of I Love My Dad

8 of 25

Adam Rippon

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of the panel, A Clarion Call for More LGBTQ Inclusion in Sports

9 of 25

Rosa Salazar

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Undone

10 of 25

Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Meredith Scardino, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Girls5eva

11 of 25

Andrea Riseborough

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of To Leslie

12 of 25

Glen Powell & Richard Linklater

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

13 of 25

Glenn Howerton

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Thief Collector

14 of 25

Karl Urban

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Boys

15 of 25

Keith David

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Prank

16 of 25

Karina Ortiz

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Brownsville Bred

17 of 25

Karen Fukuhara

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Boys

18 of 25

Jon Favreau

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

host of Offline, co-host of Pod Save America and founder of Crooked Media

19 of 25

Jessie T. Usher

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Boys

20 of 25

Jensen Ackles

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Boys

21 of 25

Kevin Etten, Pedro Pascal, Alessandra Mastronardi, Tom Gormican, Lily Sheen, Nicolas Cage & Jacob Scipio

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

22 of 25

Roy Wood Jr.

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Daily Show

23 of 25

Tony Hawk & Sam Jones

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

24 of 25

Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford & Jessie T. Usher

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of The Boys

25 of 25

Zach Woods

Credit: Robby Klein/Contour/Getty

of Spin Me Round

By Kate Hogan