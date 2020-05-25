Sweet Magnolias : What to Know About Netflix's New Soapy Southern Drama

If you're looking for a new small-town series to binge, Netflix has got you covered.

Earlier this month, the streaming service premiered a 10-episode Southern drama, Sweet Magnolias, starring Joanna Garcia Swisher (Reba, Gossip Girl, American Pie 2), Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), Heather Headley (She's Gotta Have It), Justin Bruening (Grey's Anatomy), Chris Klein (American Pie) and Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101).

"There's a new show called Sweet Magnolias on Netflix and I am already OBSESSED," an early viewer shared on Twitter last week. "I absolutely adooooore small town shows and this one gives me Gilmore Girl vibes with more diverse characters. #SweetMagnolias."

"To all my fellow All-American, One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, Gilmore Girls, Hart of Dixie loving friends: go watch Sweet Magnolias! It's another great Netflix series," another added.

Image zoom ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

Here's what you need to know about the soapy new drama.

It's based on a book series.

Sweet Magnolias is an adaptation of a popular book series by author Sherryl Woods. The first book, titled Stealing Home, came out in 2007 and introduces readers to the main character, Maddie Townsend (played by Garcia Swisher).

In the first book, Maddie, stay-at-home mom, is left to rebuild her life after her marriage to ex-husband Bill (Klein) falls apart. With the help of her two best friends, Helen (Headley) and Dana Sue (Elliott), she finds her footing and the trio attempt to open a fitness spa together.

And of course, there's some romance along the way — cue Bruening's character, Cal Maddox.

Image zoom ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

It marks Jamie Lynn Spears' return to acting.

The actress' part in the new show is her first acting role since starring in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008. In Sweet Magnolias, Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, Bill's new, younger girlfriend.

"Mama's going back to work y'all," Spears wrote in a tweet last year announcing her casting. "Can't wait for y'all to meet 'Noreen'!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias."

It's filmed in the same town as another beloved show.

Sweet Magnolias takes place in a fictional South Carolina town dubbed Serenity — and just so happens to be filmed in the same Georgia town as The Vampire Diaries' Mystic Falls.

Both shows are filmed in Covington, Georgia, according to Marie Claire. The historic town is located just outside of Atlanta, and even hosts tours of Mystic Falls so fans can scope out filming locations from the popular vampire drama. They may soon have to add some Serenity tour stops as well.

Netflix hasn't confirmed a season 2 ... yet.

A second season has yet to be announced — though ending the first on a massive cliffhanger can often imply confidence that a season 2 renewal is just around the corner. Plus, there are 11 books in the series, after all.