Sweet Home Sextuplets Returns This Fall — Watch Courtney's 'Chaotic' Potty-Training Session

The Waldrops are tackling their next big project: potty-training. And with six babies to wrangle, it's no small feat.

Tuesday's mid-season finale of the TLC's Sweet Home Sextuplets will chronicle Courtney and Eric Waldrop's attempts to potty-train their sextuplets, as seen in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek. Additionally, PEOPLE can announce that new episodes of the series will premiere on the network this fall.

In the clip, Courtney breaks down her strategy when it comes to potty-training Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag.

"I know Emily and Valerie said it was crazy to start potty training right now, but I really think that they're ready," she says. "My strategy is just, I'm going to give them their snack, it'll make them thirsty, they're going to drink, and then they're going to pee. And hopefully I can convince them to sit their little tushies down. Whatever they want to do — just do something in the potty!"

She lines up the potties against the wall in the living room and enlists her older kids, sons Saylor, Wales and Bridge, to help out.

"Find a potty, any potty!" she instructs.

Naturally, chaos ensues. (One of the babies even uses the potty as a cup-holder.)

"I think that they think I've bought them like, new lounge chairs to sit and eat their snack," Courtney jokes. "They're like, 'This is great, we'll sit here and eat our snack every day and watch TV.' Like, no concept that something needs to come out of them and go into the potty."

Eventually, she gives up for the day.

"It was chaos today. Nothing got accomplished," she acknowledges. "They were not even in the mood to even begin to do any kind of business. We've got to figure out another strategy, because this one didn't work."