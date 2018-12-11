The Sweet Home Sextuplets Turn 1! See Their Birthday Photo — and Find Out When the Show Returns

The Sweet Home Sextuplets are celebrating a milestone: their first birthday!

As Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag turn 1, PEOPLE is exclusively revealing an adorable new photo of the birthday babies, posing in front of their individual cakes in matching cream-colored outfits.

Their birthday is today, and they’ll celebrate with a ONEderland-themed party on Dec. 22.

Even sweeter? PEOPLE can also announce that the TLC show — which follows the lives of Eric and Courtney Waldrop, the sextuplets and their older brothers Taylor, Wales and Bridge — has been renewed and will return with a second season next summer.

“We are excited to share this new journey in our lives as the babies are now ‘on the move,’ ” the Waldrops tell PEOPLE exclusively. “Life has changed a little bit since season one. Our days are nonstop and a lot of fun! With three big boys and six soon-to-be toddlers, there is never a dull moment in our house.”

“Each baby is growing by leaps and bounds and developing six unique personalities,” the couple adds. “It’s becoming real that we have nine kids all going in different directions!”

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, mom Courtney said the show has been “just like watching a home video.”

“It’s hard to even imagine it’s on in a million people’s homes, “she said. “I feel like it’s only on in our house!”

Season 2 of Sweet Home Sextuplets is expected to premiere in summer 2019.