See the Sweet Home Sextuplets Babies' Adorable Halloween Costumes

The Sweet Home Sextuplets are getting in the Halloween spirit!

The TLC show follows the lives of Eric and Courtney Waldrop, who welcomed sextuplets Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag in December. The newborns joined brothers Taylor, Wales and Bridge.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that for Halloween, the sextuplets will dress as farm animals, with their big brothers dressing as farmers. The family will hit a pumpkin patch and Halloween carnival in Alabama as part of their annual tradition.

“Eric and I always love fun family traditions, especially in the fall!” Courtney tells PEOPLE. “Every year we enjoy taking the kids to the pumpkin patch and coming home and carving pumpkins together. Anything we can do to have fun with our kids, we are all about. Having six babies has definitely not slowed us down in that sense. Now we have nine kids to make memories with!”

TLC

TLC

Courtney says she has always loved picking out coordinating costumes for her older boys.

“Now that they are getting bigger, they have their own opinions of what they want to be,” she says. “When I told them my idea for the babies to be farm animals, I told them I would love for them to be the farmers. They didn’t love that idea so much, so we made a deal — if they would dress up as farmers just until I could get a picture, then they could change into what they wanted to wear to go trick-or-treating. All three big boys were good with that and I was able to get a picture of my little farm family.”

Sweet Home Sextuplets: Season Finale Sneak Peek

PEOPLE can also exclusively reveal a sneak peek at Tuesday’s season finale, in which physical therapist Cynthia Little stops by the Waldrop home to check up on the babies’ progress.

“The physical therapist comes about every two weeks and works with the babies for a while on the motor skills that they should be doing,” Courtney explains. “She’ll be assessing them again today to see where they are on the developmental curve, or how far behind they are.”

Little says that while the sextuplets are at risk of being developmentally delayed, she’s confident they can catch up in time for school.

“At a 6-month age, you would expect your baby to be able to sit when placed, to be able to roll about the floor, to get to toys and to start to hold a bottle on their own to make it a little easier on Mom. At 4 months, they were testing at the 2-month level and are at high risk of a delay,” she says. “We’re trying to help them get to their age appropriate level before they reach school age.”

“At 6 months, they are now showing about the 2- to 3-month level, but they’re catching up so fast,” she continues. “I expect them to be caught up to the age appropriate development skills within a year.”

One thing Mom and Dad are gearing up for? The babies being on foot.

“That’s when it’s going to get real,” Eric says. “We’re going to have to start chasing them all over the house.”

“We’ll need major prayers,” Courtney adds. “Lord get us through!”

The season 1 finale of Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.