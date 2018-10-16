Sweet Home Sextuplets: Courtney Waldrop Rushes to Help Her Kids During a Tornado

As if raising six newborns wasn’t enough, it’s officially tornado season.

In a sneak peek from this week’s episode of Sweet Home Sextuplets, Courtney Waldrop is faced with a new level of chaos when a tornado starts to form outside her house.

“If it starts to lightning, ya’ll got to come in,” she tells her older sons Saylor, Wales and Bridge as they play outside. “It looks like it’s about to become a storm.”

Within a matter of seconds, the weather goes from bad to worse. The wind picks up and becomes so powerful it starts moving the outside furniture.

“You hear the loud thunder and you know the lighting is right on top of you,” she says. “You know the storm is right on top of you.”

Courtney quickly jumps to action — with a baby in hand.

“Hey guys, get in, get in!” she yells outside.

As she steps outside to gather up the kids, one of her friends chases after her to grab the baby.

“It really just rattled me big time. I just couldn’t imagine anything happening to any of the kids,” she says. “It was like, I was just completely oblivious to the fact that I was holding a baby. All I could think of was just, ‘I’ve got to get these kids in.’ “

Parents Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed fraternal sextuplets — three boys and three girls named Blu, Layke, Tag, Rawlings, Rayne, and Rivers — in December. They were born at just under 30 weeks’ gestation.

The six babies join the couple’s three other children.

Sweet Home Sextuplets follows the birth of the sextuplets and the Waldrops’ life at home with their new babies.

Courtney had her twins with the help of fertility treatments after suffering several heartbreaking miscarriages.

At birth, the babies ranged in weight from 2 lbs. and 4 oz. to 2 lbs. and 14 oz. They were delivered by Cesarean section with help from a team of about 40 labor and delivery nurses, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists and surgical assistants.

