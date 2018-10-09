Sextuplet Mom Braves a Baseball Game — and the Babies Start Crying 'Pretty Much Immediately'

There’s no crying in baseball — unless you’re a newborn sextuplet.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of Sweet Home Sextuplets, Courtney Waldrop struggles to take care of her six babies while dad Eric coaches the couple’s older children Wales and Bridge in a baseball game.

“My plans were to keep the babies in their car seats throughout the whole entire ball game,” Courtney says. “But my plan has completely failed on that, because they are crying pretty much immediately and wanting out of their car seats.”

Eric instructs the young players to focus on the game, and Courtney tries her best to make that possible.

“I just don’t want to let Wales and Bridge down,” Courtney says. “This is their day. This is their ballgame, and I don’t want to take any attention away from them, but it’s just really hard right now.”

Sweet Home Sextuplets follows the lives of Eric and Courtney Waldrop, who have enough children to fill an entire baseball roster.

The couple announced their surprise pregnancy in August of 2017, and gave birth to the sextuplets — Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers, and Tag — in December. The newborns join brothers Taylor, Wales and Bridge.

Ashley Sargent Photography

Courtney and Eric previously told PEOPLE that taking care of nine children is a “different experience” than taking care of three, and they wouldn’t be able to do it without the help of their community.

“From the very first day that I announced we were expecting six babies, it was like everyone just stepped in with prayers, with their arms around us,” said Courtney. “They have just been there for us from the beginning. I feel like they’ll be there until the end. We’ve had an amazing amount of love come from our community. It’s been a blessing.”

Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.