Congratulations are in order for BD Wong and Richert Schnorr!

The former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor, 57, and Schnorr, 35 were married in a romantic waterfront ceremony in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The longtime couple, who met in 2010 at an online dating site singles mixer, held the Jewish ceremony (officiated by Cantor Sheera Ben-David) at Giando on the Water, reports the New York Times.

Guests sat at the Italian restaurant’s outdoor patio overlooked the scenic Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge as Wong and Schnorr said their “I do’s.”

During Wong and Schnorr's wedding ceremony Richert Schnorr/Instagram

On the day of the celebration, Schnorr shared his excitement on Instagram with a black and white shot of the couple kissing with their arms around each other.

“I’m getting married today ✨ 👯‍♂️✨” the Director of Digital Media at the New York Public Library wrote on Sunday.

During the event, Wong and Schnorr danced and partied with guests — including The Greatest Showman actress Keala Settle, who also performed at the wedding — and were captured in several happy shots with their loved ones, many of which were reposted to Schnorr’s Instagram story.

Schnorr shared a sweet snap taken by one of the guests of the new husbands kissing alongside their four-tier wedding cake with a unicorn topper.

Another image showed the newlyweds cutting into the cake together, captioned with a congratulatory message to the couple along with “#LoveWins.”

BD Wong and Richert Schnorr kissing at their wedding Richert Schnorr/Instagram

Wong and Schnorr cutting into their wedding cake Richert Schnorr/Instagram

Wong and Schnorr entering the reception as newlyweds Richert Schnorr/Instagram

To add to their perfect evening, fireworks went off over the Manhattan skyline, captured in a video by one of their guests.

The day after their nuptials, Schnorr posted another romantic shot, captured by photographer Lia Chang, to social media — this time, of the couple kissing and holding hands at their waterfront wedding.

“It really kinda is the happiest day of your life,” he wrote, thanking everyone who helped make their day special. “Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support and dance moves… Thanks to @wongbd for loving me.”

Wong was previously in a 16-year relationship with talent agent Richie Jackson. The couple split in 2004. They share a son, Jackson Foo Wong, 18. Jackson is a twin but his brother Boaz Dov died shortly after birth.

Wong is best known for his role as Dr. George Huang on SVU.

In 2001, he joined the NBC crime drama during its second season, portraying the recurring role of FBI agent-turned-forensic psychiatrist. It wasn’t until season four that Wong was promoted to a series regular and stayed on until 2015. He has since made guest star appearances in seasons 13-15 and 17.

SVU has been on the air since 1999 and stars original cast members, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, as detectives in the New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. Many of the cases deal with sexual assault, rape, and murder crimes, and are often based upon current news headlines.

Besides Wong, other actors have come and gone during the show’s 19-year run, including Christopher Meloni (who played Detective Elliot Stabler for the first 12 seasons), Danny Pino, and most recently, Raúl Esparza.

