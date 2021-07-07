The Parent 'Hood Star Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

The actress, who recently starred in Netflix's When They See Us, died on Tuesday

Suzzanne Douglas, a screen and stage actress best known for her starring role on The Parent 'Hood, has died at age 64.

Douglas' cousin, Angie Tee, announced the actress' death Tuesday with an emotional tribute on Facebook.

"Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin," she wrote, posting three photos of her cousin.

"I can remember growing up, there weren't very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in Tap starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr," Tee said. "She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. The Inkwell, Jason's Lyric and so much more [sic] the list goes on."

"The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP," she concluded.

Chicago-born Douglas began her decades-long career in the early 1980s, appearing in the soap opera Guiding Light. She later starred on Broadway and in several shows and films including Sondheim's Into the Woods, Tap, School of Rock, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, The Good Wife, Bones, and more.

For 1989's Tap, Douglas won the NAACP Image Award for outstanding supporting actress in a film. She is most known for her role as matriarch Jerri Peterson in The WB sitcom The Parent 'Hood, which ran from 1995 to 1999. She most recently played Grace Cuffee in Netflix's When They See Us, which premiered in 2019.

Following the news of Douglas' death, several celebrities remembered the late star with personal tributes on social media.

Director Ava DuVernay, who worked alongside Douglas in When They See Us, shared her condolences alongside a clip from the film, calling the star an "elegant force."

"Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I'm grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Jada Pinkett Smith also shared her thoughts, reflecting on her time working with the actress. "I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away. I worked with Suzzanne in the film Inkwell. She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love," she wrote on Twitter.

"RIP Soror," she added in a second message.