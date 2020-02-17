Suzanne Somers Gets a Valentine's Day 'Strip Tease' from Husband Alan Hamel: 'How Lucky Am I?'

Suzanne Somers had quite the Valentine’s Day!

Over the weekend, the TV actress and wellness advocate posted a video of herself soaking in her outdoor bath as Alan Hamel, her husband of over 40 years, danced in circles around her wearing underwear and a red jacket — all set to the tune of “Let Me Entertain You” from the 1959 musical Gypsy.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Somers, 73, captioned the post on Instagram. “This is what you call an 83 year old STRIP TEASE! How lucky am I to have Alan as my Valentine!? Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you from my #weirda–family! LOVE IS ALL THERE IS!”

Somers also touted a Valentine’s Day promotional code for her organic, toxic-free bath and body products, which are for sale on her website.

For decades, Somers has been sharing her healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle tips with her best-selling workout routines, health books and organic line of skincare and food items. She created the company after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

She and Hamel, 83, have been together for over 50 years. Hamel has produced a number of Somers’ TV and video specials and is also known for hosting 1960s television game shows, such as Wedding Party and Anniversary Game.

Somers told PEOPLE in 2017 that she has never spent a night away from her husband since they’ve been together.

“Marriages take time and work,” she said. “We had the advantage of being incredibly drawn to one another sexually, and I was madly in love. We fought like dogs for 10 years during our dating and living together period (which was actually kind of sexy), but getting married calmed things down.”

“Building our business and combining families added new complications, but finally our personal and business relationship became clearly defined,” she continued. “And here we are 50 years later and very grateful.”