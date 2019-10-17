Suzanne Somers, 73, Poses Naked on Instagram: 'In My Birthday Suit!'

Age is just a number — just ask Suzanne Somers.

The iconic TV actress and wellness advocate turned 73 on Wednesday, celebrating the milestone with a topless photo of herself in a field in Palm Springs, California.

“Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” she captioned the post, which has been flooded with supportive and adoring comments from fans.

For decades, Somers has been sharing her healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle tips with her best-selling workout routines, health books and organic line of skincare and food items. She also has a beauty brand, Suzanne Organics, which she started after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

“I would say one of the greatest gifts I had was getting cancer 20 years ago,” she told PEOPLE in August. “And you don’t think that the day you hear the words: ‘You have cancer,’ but, it was my wake up call. What am I doing? What am I eating? What’s my lifestyle? What products am I using?”

She said she decided then to make a major lifestyle change by removing every toxic chemical from her home and foregoing chemotherapy treatment. She also decided to develop her own line of organic, toxic-free, gluten-free hair, skin, body and makeup products.

“I saw this need and I’m filling the need,” she said. “We want something free and pure.”