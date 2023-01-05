Suzanne Somers Shares Cuddly Now-and-Then Photo with Husband Alan Hamel: 'Still Smiling 55 Years Later'

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel tied the knot in 1977

Published on January 5, 2023 05:45 PM
Photo: Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty

Suzanne Somers is still very much in love!

The actress and entrepreneur, 76, posted a sweet then-and-now photo Thursday of herself with husband of 46 years, Alan Hamel.

"Still smiling 55 years later ☺️ #TBT 🫶," Somers, who began dating more than five decades ago, captioned the photo on Instagram.

In celebration of their 44th wedding anniversary in 2020, Somers shared a loving tribute to Hamel, reminding him (and all of her fans!) that she "loves" being his wife.

"Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel - how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years!" she captioned an anniversary video shared to Instagram.

"I don't want to spend a day without you. What a life! Happy Anniversary! Thank you to @brucesomersjr and @carolinesomers for this beautiful video ❤️," wrote Somers, who thanked her son, Bruce Somers Jr., and his wife, Caroline, for the video.

Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel at Studio 54
Tom Wargacki/WireImage

In 2020, Somers opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Hamel, saying, "I've never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al. There is juice and zest in this chapter!"

Somers and Hamel tied the knot in 1977, after several years of dating. Somers went on to find smash success on hit shows Three's Company and Step by Step, as well as with what eventually grew into a lifestyle and fitness empire.

"We worked hard to get to this place where we're comfortable," Somers told PEOPLE. "And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It's romantic and sexy. And it's not old people romantic. It's cool!"

In 2019, Somers made headlines when she revealed that she and Hamel often have sex twice a day.

"I said it and I didn't think about it at all," said Somers. "But the whole message is that it isn't over. I never knew that what we have now would be so amazing. We're having the best time."

She added of their long-lasting marriage: "We don't fight and we don't have moody days. I wake up in the morning with a spring in my step."

