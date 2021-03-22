Somers previously revealed in 2019 that the couple had sex twice a day

Suzanne Somers Says She and Husband Alan Hamel Have Sex '3 Times' Before Noon: 'Man, Are We Having Fun'

After 44 years of marriage, Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel have lost none of their spark.

The Three's Company star, 74, recently revealed that she and Hamel, 84, recently had sex at least three times in one day — and that was before noon.

She got candid about the intimate details of their sex life last week on the podcast Heather Dubrow's World, saying, "At this stage of life, most people think that's over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today."

Somers noted that Hamel is usually ready first thing in the morning, admitting, "What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that's suddenly like, 'Oh there he is.' I'm like, 'Could you just wait 'til the sun comes up?' "

"God, our relationship has always been amazing," Somers gushed. "But now that our kids are raised and it's just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it's just us. Man, are we having fun."

It's quite an improvement, after she revealed to the Daily Mail back in 2019 that they had sex twice a day, thanks to their weekly shots of PT-141, a melanocortin-based peptide that generates sexual arousal.

She and the Canadian TV host, who tied the knot in 1977, recently celebrated their 44th anniversary in November 2020.

Posting a sweet Instagram video tribute, the Step by Step actress captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel - how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years! I don't want to spend a day without you. What a life! Happy Anniversary!"

"I've never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al," she told PEOPLE of their marriage in March 2020. "There is juice and zest in this chapter!"