Suzanne Somers Says Potential Reality Series with Husband Alan Hamel Is 'in Its Earliest Stage'

Suzanne Somers may be making a return to the small screen.

The Three's Company star, who turned 75 on Saturday, tells PEOPLE that she and husband Alan Hamel are in the "earliest stage" of creating their own reality TV series. Page Six was first to report the news of the potential show.

"At the moment, this is just an idea that is in development," she says. "We have been doing our Facebook Live and IGTV shows Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the past few years, which has evolved into the possibility of a reality show."

She adds that she sees reality TV as an opportunity to do something different from her past projects.

"After five years on Three's Company and seven years on Step by Step, and a couple of years on Candid Camera and 14 movies and a couple of music specials, I thought 'I've done it' and have turned down several offers to return to series TV," Somers says.

"But, the idea of doing an unscripted show and flying by the seat of my pants is an attractive concept," she continues. "And exactly what we have been doing for the past few years online, so we will see."

Somers and Hamel, 85, a former TV executive who now works with her on her brand, will celebrate 45 years of marriage in November.

Last year, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about their enduring relationship. "I've never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al," she said in March 2020. "There is juice and zest in this chapter!"

Somers also shared that, after years of traveling the world at a breakneck speed, the duo "have redefined how we want to live our lives."

"We worked hard to get to this place where we're comfortable," she said. "And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It's romantic and sexy. And it's not old people romantic. It's cool!"