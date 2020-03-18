They’ve been married for over four decades, but Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel are as blissful as newlyweds.

“I’ve never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al,” the iconic actress and entrepreneur, 73, tells PEOPLE. “There is juice and zest in this chapter!”

Somers and Hamel, 83, a former TV executive who now works with her on her brand, began dating 51 years ago. Somers went on to find smash success on hit shows Three’s Company and Step by Step, as well as with what eventually grew into a lifestyle and fitness empire. Her latest book, A New Way to Age, is available now.

Image zoom Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel Cindy Ord/Getty

Now, after years of traveling the world at a breakneck speed, Somers and Hamel “have redefined how we want to live our lives,” she says. That means eschewing constant work trips and endless social engagements in favor of cozy nights in at their sprawling Palm Springs, California, home.

“We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable,” says Somers. “And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and sexy. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool!”

Image zoom Suzanne Somers Kayt Jones

Somers made headlines last year when she revealed that she and Hamel often have sex twice a day. “I said it and I didn’t think about it at all,” says Somers. “But the whole message is that it isn’t over. I never knew that what we have now would be so amazing. We’re having the best time.”

Somers and Hamel, who credit an organic diet, yoga and supplements for their eternal youthfulness, have also focused on “eliminating stress.”

Image zoom Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel in 1978 Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Says Somers of her 42-year marriage: “We don’t fight and we don’t have moody days. I wake up in the morning with a spring in my step.”

And when it comes to feeling good in her skin, Somers has Hamel to thank for that, too.

“We’re nude in our bedroom a lot,” she says. “My body is not perfect but Alan tells me it is. He sees what he loves, and that makes me feel good.”