Suzanne Somers Says She and Her Husband Gets Special Shots to Help Them Have Sex Twice a Day

Suzanne Somers isn’t holding back from discussing her active sex life.

The TV actress, 73, revealed to the Daily Mail on Monday that she and husband Alan Hamel, 83, have sex twice a day with a little help from weekly shots of PT-141, a melanocortin-based peptide that generates sexual arousal.

“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” she told the newspaper.

Somers said that she and Hamel, who married in 1977, have enjoyed taking shots of PT-141 on a weekly basis.

“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing,” she said. “Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it.’ “

While the couple typically has sex twice a day, Somers admitted that she struggles to stay awake for both rounds of intercourse.

“I usually say I sleep through one of them. That’s usually that one at 4 o’clock in the morning,” she joked. “But, you know, then again around 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m in the mood.’ “

Somers previously opened up about her and Hamel’s intimacy in her 2017 book, Two’s Company: A Fifty-Year Romance with Lessons Learned in Love, Life & BusinessShe told PEOPLE before the book’s release that the couple “have sex every day, sometimes more.”

“I love it,” she continued. “Every couple is different. This is just what works for us. Alan has the blood pressure of an athlete, and he claims that sex is his daily cardio workout and says that it’s a hell of a lot more fun than a treadmill.”

She also explained how they have kept their marriage fresh— in and out of the bedroom — for the past four decades.

“We give each other a lot of attention,” she said. “We date at least three times a week. We dance when we are alone. We are respectful of one another. We both value our good health. I never get tired of him. We laugh a lot. The moment I open my eyes in the morning, Alan says, ‘I’m sorry,’ which always cracks me up. We are each other’s everything. I’ve never had a night out with the girls and Alan’s never had a night out with the boys. We are lovers, parents and business partners. We are best friends.”

Last week, the actress celebrated her 73rd birthday with a topless photo, which she later revealed was snapped by Hamel himself.

Somers told Page Six that the couple was strolling around their 73-acre California property in Palm Springs when she decided to take off her top.

“We’ve lived in the same house for 43 years,” she said. “We were wandering along one of the paths… and I took my top down. It was hot. The flowers were flowering, the bees were bee-ing… it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

“He’s seen me naked before,” she jokingly added of Hamel.