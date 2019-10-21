Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Took Her Topless 73rd Birthday Photo: 'It Was Hot'

Suzanne Somers has her husband to thank for one of her best Instagram posts yet.

Last week, the TV actress and wellness advocate celebrated her 73rd birthday with a topless photo. As it turns out, the now-viral shot was snapped by Alan Hamel, her loving husband of over 40 years.

Somers told Page Six that the couple was strolling around their 73-acre California property in Palm Springs when she decided to take off her top.

“We’ve lived in the same house for 43 years,” she said. “We were wandering along one of the paths… and I took my top down. It was hot. The flowers were flowering, the bees were bee-ing… it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

“He’s seen me naked before,” she jokingly added of Hamel, 83.

For decades, Somers has been sharing her healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle tips with her best-selling workout routines, health books and organic line of skincare and food items. She also has a beauty brand, Suzanne Organics, which she started after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

“I’m probably the only woman in Hollywood who’s enjoying aging,” she told Page Six. “Nobody expects you to take your clothes off at 73. I’ve put a lot in naturally… I think [this picture] says that. It was a hot day and I wanted to take my shirt off.”

And it’s clear that Somers’ relationship with Hamel keeps her young.

“I’m really happily married,” she said. “I’m in love. When you get to this age, love grows, it’s deeper … Why not have fun? I’ve got him all juiced up on testosterone, I’m all juiced up on estrogen … it makes a difference! His skin is so good — he is sexy.”

RELATED: Suzanne Somers on the Secret to Her 40-Year Marriage — ‘We Have Sex Every Day — Sometimes More’

Hamel has produced a number of Somers’ TV and video specials and is also known for hosting 1960s television game shows, such as Wedding Party and Anniversary Game.

Somers told PEOPLE in 2017 that she had never spent a night away from her husband since they’ve been together.

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty

“Marriages take time and work,” she said. “We had the advantage of being incredibly drawn to one another sexually, and I was madly in love. We fought like dogs for 10 years during our dating and living together period (which was actually kind of sexy), but getting married calmed things down.”

“Building our business and combining families added new complications, but finally our personal and business relationship became clearly defined,” she continued. “And here we are 50 years later and very grateful.”