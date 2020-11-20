"I don’t want to spend a day without you," Suzanne Somers says of Alan Hamel, after being together for 53 years

After more than four decades of marriage, not a day goes by that Suzanne Somers doesn't want to spend with Alan Hamel.

On Thursday, the actress and entrepreneur celebrated her 44th wedding anniversary with Hamel, whom she's been together with for 53 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel - how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years!" she captioned an anniversary video shared to Instagram.

The footage features photos of Somers, 74, and Hamel, 84, throughout the years, including individual portraits and sweet shots of the couple together.

"I don’t want to spend a day without you. What a life! Happy Anniversary! Thank you to @brucesomersjr and @carolinesomers for this beautiful video ❤️," wrote Somers, who thanked her son, Bruce Somers Jr., and his wife, Caroline, for the video.

Earlier this year, Somers opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Hamel, saying, "I’ve never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al."

"There is juice and zest in this chapter!" said Somers.

Image zoom Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel | Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

Somers and Hamel, a former TV executive who now works with her on her brand, began dating more than five decades ago. Somers went on to find smash success on hit shows Three’s Company and Step by Step, as well as with what eventually grew into a lifestyle and fitness empire.

After years of traveling the world at a breakneck speed, Somers and Hamel have now "redefined how we want to live our lives,” she said. That means eschewing constant work trips and endless social engagements in favor of cozy nights in at their sprawling Palm Springs, California, home.

Image zoom Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel | Credit: Tom Wargacki/WireImage

"We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable," said Somers. "And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and sexy. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool!"

Image zoom Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Last year, Somers made headlines when she revealed that she and Hamel often have sex twice a day.

"I said it and I didn’t think about it at all," said Somers. "But the whole message is that it isn’t over. I never knew that what we have now would be so amazing. We’re having the best time."