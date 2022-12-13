Sutton Stracke Says 'RHOBH' Cast Needed 'a Minute' After 'Dark' Season: 'There's Some Licking of the Wounds'

Sutton Stracke is opening up about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' 13th season being put on hold.

The 51-year-old reality star tells PEOPLE that some RHOBH cast members are "licking their wounds" after wrapping an intense season of the Bravo show.

"I think that we had a tough season and it got really, really dark," Sutton admits. "And so maybe it needed to have a minute so that the sun can come in."

Despite the drama, Sutton hopes to continue filming with the cast amid her busy schedule, including the launch of her cashmere and pajama collection at the Sutton Concept boutique.

"I hope to come back," she shares. "I feel like I just found my sea legs, and found my voice. So, I would like to use it now and have some more fun. And have more experiences in this arena. I really do like it and would like to continue if they'll have me."

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Sutton also revealed the status of her ongoing feud with castmate Lisa Rinna, which was discussed but later cut from the season 12 reunion in October.

"Lisa made a choice that I did not agree with on the social media with Paris Hilton," she says of Lisa, 59, posting a meme about the abuse Paris suffered as a teen. "And it changed the way I see her. However, I'm a forgiving person, so."

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

As for the rumored fallout between her and castmate Kathy Hilton, Sutton set the record straight. "Kathy and I have always been good. I don't know why that came up, but we've always been good," she says.

However, Sutton doesn't believe that Bravo will accept "anyone's ultimatum," referring to Kathy, 63, stating she would only return to RHOBH for season 13 if Lisa and Erika Girardi were not invited back.

Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna bravo

Tension started boiling between Kathy and Lisa when the cast embarked on a trip to Aspen for season 12. At the time, Kathy had a meltdown while out with most of the group at a local club, and Lisa claimed she made horrible comments about the entire cast, including sister Kyle Richards, privately after the club fiasco.

Lisa later said she was so "shook" by the situation that she locked herself in her bedroom to get away from Kathy. Kyle later accepted Kathy's apology, but Lisa couldn't let it go.

"I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it with me," Lisa said during an episode. "You can have your tears. You can do what you're going to do but you did what you did and you're not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now."

She continued, "If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people and we'll go there if you want to."

In October, Kathy told TMZ she "would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not."

"I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall and they're afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they're capable of anything, Erika and Lisa," she said.

Kathy also claimed Lisa and Erika were "desperate for a storyline," adding, "They'll throw anybody under the bus. I said a few weeks ago, 'You watch. They're all going to start turning on each other.' And that started happening yesterday."