Why RHOBH 's Sutton Stracke Says She Was Demoted from Housewife to Friend: 'It Was a Hard Blow'

Sutton, 49, appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast and claimed she was originally brought on the show as a main "Housewife" but was demoted to part-time after her kids were unable to film.

"My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me, and I totally get it,” she said. "It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it’s exciting to do."

Sutton shares daughter Porter and sons Philip and James with her ex-husband Christian Stracke. The two were married for nearly 17 years before calling it quits in 2017.

"I wanted also viewers to see me with my kids and me at home. And it’s the softer side, I think, of all of us. When you get to see all of the ladies at home with their kids and their families, it’s kind of like, you know, you don’t they don’t show that much of it," she said. "It’s clearly not that interesting. But it’s the soft underbelly of who these women are. And I’m sorry that we can’t see that this season."

Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment. But when the network first announced Sutton's casting last August, she was described as a new Housewife, alongside Garcelle Beauvais.

Ultimately, Sutton said she decided to move forward with her "friend of" role on RHOBH to give herself a "purpose."

"I needed to be a role model for my daughter," she said on the podcast. "Like come on, get yourself together and start doing something for yourself to make her proud. And actually, my boys, too, they always wanted to know what I did all day. And it was like nothing. Like, go to the gym. I don’t know. I didn’t have like a real purpose besides taking care of them."

Sutton said she's enjoyed her time on the show thus far.

"It’s been fun to watch them watch me and then the show came up at this really opportune time and I think I finally had the guts to do something like this and take a risk," she added.