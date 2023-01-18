Sutton Stracke 'Can't Wait to Start Filming' New 'RHOBH' Season After Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins Casting Shakeup

Sutton Stracke is more than ready to get back in front of the Bravo cameras.

Heading into season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was announced two cast members — Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins— won't be returning.

Asked specifically how she's feeling going into the new season, Stracke exclusively told PEOPLE she's looking forward to what's to come.

"I can't wait to start filming. I can't wait to see all of the ladies. I can't wait to see the new dynamic," Stracke, 51, said on Tuesday at her circular fashion event in New York City, which took place on the final day of the NFR 2023 Break Through Retail Conference & Expo.

"I think that we got to a stalemate and I think that we needed the shakeup, and it might be scary. But look, I'm still a newbie," she continued. "I'm not going to hurt anybody. I'm not going to play unfairly. I don't play. I show up. That's what I do."

The businesswoman added, "I don't want to be produced. I don't want to have a script. I don't want to do any of that. I want to just show up."

Elyse Jankowski/Getty

Stracke joined season 10 of RHOBH in 2020 as a "friend of" the cast. She later became a diamond holder in season 11.

During her time on the Bravo hit, Stracke has donned several memorable fashion looks and debuted some unique one-liners. She's even found herself in the middle of multiple cast feuds, including with Rinna, 59, in season 12 over accusations she made about paying for the series alum's ticket to the exclusive Elton John Foundation Oscar party.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Stracke also got entangled in beef with Jenkins, who recently announced her departure from the series after one season. The news came mere days after Rinna's own exit was confirmed.

With her two of her biggest nemeses are out of the picture for season 13, Stracke thinks that the Beverly Hills crew doesn't "have a lot of issues going into this new season."

"I think that we've resolved a lot of things. I mean, I have little bits that I need to talk to a couple of people about, as we all do, but there's not like a giant thing, where last season it felt really heavy," she explained. "It felt heavy going into last season. So I like that it seems refreshed."

Stracke added: "I feel like also, this time off, we all got to live our lives and so then we have something to give to one another. And how cool is that?"

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Though it's not certain when production will commence for the new season, Stracke, in the meantime, is focusing on "making sustainability real." She is doing so through the circular fashion launch for her Sutton brand.

"This is really exciting because it's exciting for the earth, and I love that part of it all," she said. "I had no idea that fashion was such a pollutant. I love getting that out there. And I like being part of the solution, not part of problem."