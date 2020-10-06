The TV Land series premiered in March 2015 and is based on Pamela Redmond Satran's novel of the same name

Sutton Foster Reflects on Younger as Series Creator Says Season 7 Will Be Its Last

Sutton Foster is getting ready to say goodbye to Younger.

Following the news from show creator Darren Star that season 7 of the series will likely be its last, the 45-year-old actress is looking back at her time on the popular TV Land series quite fondly.

"I feel so proud to be a part of this show," Foster tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like seven seasons of a show is pretty great."

Foster describes the upcoming — and potentially final — season as a "perfect bookend."

"I do believe there are more stories to tell, but I could not be more proud to be a part of the show and also to be a part of a show that ran for seven seasons," she says. "I feel like that is the home run in my book."

Younger premiered in March 2015 and is based on Pamela Redmond Satran's novel of the same name.

The show follows single mom Liza (Foster) as she pretends to be 26 in order to re-enter the working world, despite being in her 40s.

Also starring Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella and Debi Mazar, Younger is the longest-running original series in the network's history and is beloved by fans and critics alike.

Speaking to TV Line about the series last month, Star, 59, said, "We are unofficially planning [season 7] as a final season," before he added that "a lot of episodes were written" before the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was preparing to film just as the global health crisis shut down production in Hollywood. Now, it will resume "in a few weeks," Star told TVLine at the time, as he explained that he is thinking of "incorporating" the coronavirus in the upcoming season.

"The action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off, which was before the pandemic. But I do think we're looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses," he said.

Though Younger is nearing its end, Star also told TVLine that a spinoff is currently in development.