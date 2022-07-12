Evans used audio from Will Smith's Oscar's interruption to playfully defend Clayton Echard from the limo entrances on Monday night

Susie Evans Calls Out Bachelorette Suitors for Dragging Clayton Echard with Will Smith TikTok

Susie Evans is standing up for Clayton Echard.

In a TikTok uploaded Monday night, the Bachelor alum pointed to some of the unkind mentions of her boyfriend, Echard, 29, featured on The Bachelorette premiere. The TikTok, which Evans, 28, uploaded in good humor, uses audio from Will Smith's Oscars interruption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Keep my wife's name out your —" Evans lip-synced, as the audio transitioned into music. Then, she posed with screen grabs of some of the Bachelorette limo introductions — specifically, those who mentioned Echard to his ex-girlfriends Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

One entrance saw contestant Jason poke fun at Echard's late-season admission that he was in love with three women. "I've got something in common with Clayton. I'm in love with three women — my mom, my sister and my dog," Jason said.

Another man, Ryan, stepped out of the limo in a clown costume and joked that he looked like the former Bachelor.

Evans pointed to the limo moments while sipping a glass of champagne. "No hard feelings… I just had to sieze [sic] the moment 😂💀🌹 #thebachelorette," she captioned the video.

On her Instagram story, Evans shared a photo of herself and Echard watching The Bachelorette premiere. Echard posted a cryptic tweet during the premiere which read: "It's not personal, it's business."

Susie Evans Calls Out Bachelorette Suitors for Dragging Clayton Echard with Will Smith Oscar’s Audio Credit: Susie Evans/Instagram

On his season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2022, Echard admitted he was in love with his final three women — Evans, Recchia and Windey. After Evans self-eliminated from the show, he asked Windey and Recchia to stay. Though they did, he ultimately decided Evans was the woman for him, and left both Recchia and Windey at the finale to try and win Evans back.

After the breakups, Recchia and Windey were selected as dual Bachelorettes — the first time in ABC history that two women will hold the position at the same time. In the past, two Bachelorettes were chosen — Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson — but the men voted to keep only Bristowe for the season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.