Susan Walters on Her Return to The Young and the Restless: 'It Didn't Feel Like 20 Years'

Susan Walters is weighing in on her return to The Young and the Restless.

The 58-year-old actress discussed reprising her role as Diane Jenkins on the hit soap opera after nearly two decades during a recent episode of the Dishing with Digest podcast with hosts Stephanie Sloane and Mara Levinsky.

Walters played Diane on The Young and the Restless from 2001 to 2004. The character's return comes after she faked her own death.

"It just felt like we had just done this, you know, it didn't feel like 20 years have passed," she said.

After her time on the soap drama, Walters talked about her primetime roles, including her four-season run on the Vampire Diaries as Carol Lockwood.

The Young and the Restless Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

At the time she joined the cast of Vampire Diaries, Walters was living in Atlanta where the show was filmed. The star revealed that if she was cast for the show in Los Angeles she wouldn't have become such a big part of it.

"All of a sudden the whole acting business moves there and it was great. We were busy from the second we got there. And you know Vampire Diaries came along and I auditioned. I am really lucky because had I been cast out of Los Angeles, I might have only done a couple of episodes," she said. "It was a good trade-off. You know, I didn't have to fly anywhere. I just was with my kids and I worked a lot."

Walters has also appeared in Melrose Place, One Tree Hill, Seinfeld, Teen Wolf and Loving.

During the podcast interview, the actress recalled how working on the sets of the Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf was challenging.

"What was crazy is, there were a couple of times where I had to go to Vampire Diaries all day, then Teen Wolf all night and then Vampire Diaries the whole next day. And I remember at one point I'd been up well over 36 hours. Oh my gosh," she said.

Melrose Place, Teen Wolf and Loving are just a few of the credits she shares with her husband Linden Ashby, whom she married in 1986.